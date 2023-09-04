OnePlus May Launch Budget Android Tablet, OnePlus Pad Go

Handset maker OnePlus is rumored to be entering the tablet market with the launch of a budget Android tablet called OnePlus Pad Go. This news was revealed when the device briefly appeared on the company’s forums, spotted by leakster OneNormalUsername.

According to a report by Android Authority, a post referencing the OnePlus Pad Go and another device with the identifier “OPD2304” was seen on OnePlus Forums but was later removed. This suggests that the budget Android tablet may be released in India, rather than globally.

Further evidence of the OnePlus Pad Go’s impending launch in India was discovered by OneNormalUsername, who found the model number OPD2304 listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website.

The BIS certification site also revealed the existence of another model number, OPD2305, which could potentially correspond to a second variant of the OnePlus Pad Go. It is speculated that one variant could be a Wi-Fi model, while the other is likely to be a cellular variant.

OnePlus entered the tablet market earlier this year with its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad. This move challenged the dominance of Samsung and Apple in the tablet segment.

In the Indian tablet market, Samsung currently holds the top position, followed by Apple and Lenovo. The market is expected to grow by 5-10% this year, according to market intelligence firm predictions. While high-end tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular offer a premium user experience, the OnePlus Pad Go aims to provide an affordable option for consumers.

Source: Android Authority, OnePlus Forums, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website