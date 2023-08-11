OnePlus Ace 2 Pro: A Phone Designed for Rain

Most of the best phones now have sufficient water resistance to be used in the rain. However, using them effectively while it’s raining is a different story. When the screen gets wet, it becomes unresponsive to touch inputs. OnePlus might have found a solution to this problem with their upcoming device, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro.

The company recently unveiled that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will feature ‘Rainwater Touch Control’ technology. This technology utilizes a custom screen chip and algorithms to account for water on the display, ensuring that taps and swipes are not affected.

A video posted on Weibo showcased the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro’s Rainwater Touch Control technology. It performed flawlessly in the rain and was compared to an iPhone 14 Pro, which struggled in the same conditions. The video also demonstrated the phone’s capability to function perfectly in foggy weather.

Another interesting feature of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is its 24GB (LPDDR5X) RAM. OnePlus revealed this detail on Weibo. This makes it one of the few non-gaming phones to offer such a large amount of RAM. However, the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro is set to launch with the same RAM capacity a few days earlier.

According to OnePlus, the 24GB RAM allows for 53 apps to be open simultaneously and keeps up to 41 applications stored in memory for up to 72 hours. While this amount of RAM may be excessive for most users, it can be beneficial for those who regularly use a large number of apps.

With two non-gaming phones set to release with 24GB RAM, it is likely that other manufacturers will follow suit. There are even reports of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series increasing their baseline memory. However, OnePlus’s Rainwater Touch Control remains an exclusive feature for now, and it is unclear if other phones will adopt it.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is scheduled to launch in China on August 16, but a global release is uncertain. We can hope that the OnePlus 12 will also incorporate this innovative technology, and that other smartphone manufacturers will follow suit. A phone designed to effectively function in the rain is a feature that could benefit everyone.