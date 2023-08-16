OnePlus Ace 2 Pro: A New Flagship Phone with Impressive Features

OnePlus has unveiled its latest flagship phone, the Ace 2 Pro. For now, the device is only available in China, but it brings some exciting new features that may appear in future OnePlus handsets.

The Ace 2 Pro appears to be the best OnePlus smartphone so far, at least on paper. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and comes with a massive 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. There are also more affordable options with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In terms of design, the Ace 2 Pro follows the same pattern as its predecessor, the OnePlus 11, offering a familiar look for OnePlus fans.

Apart from its powerful hardware, the phone boasts a stunning 6.74-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it smooth and responsive. It is even capable of being used in rainy conditions. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 150W wired charging, NFC, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Unfortunately, the Ace 2 Pro does not feature wireless charging or water resistance certification. OnePlus had to make these compromises to keep the price appealing to customers. On the positive side, it comes with an impressive 50-megapixel main camera with Sony’s IMX890 sensor. It also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro snapper, along with a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

In China, the Ace 2 Pro offers excellent value for money. The base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at around $410, while the highest-end version (24GB/1TB) can be purchased for just $550. If OnePlus decides to release this phone in other countries, the prices will likely be higher.

However, OnePlus has stated that they will not be releasing another T-series phone in 2023, which means the Ace 2 Pro may remain exclusive to China unless OnePlus changes its plans.