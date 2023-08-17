OnePlus launches Ace 2 Pro in China: Here’s what you need to know

OnePlus has introduced the new Ace 2 Pro in China, showcasing its latest features. The smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display with a near 2K resolution, which is designed to conserve power while delivering a smooth user experience. OnePlus has employed an in-house developed touch algorithm and optimization technology to ensure the screen remains responsive even when wet or when fingers are sweaty. Additionally, the device utilizes 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming to reduce eye strain, particularly for users with PWM sensitivity.

Moving to the camera department, the Ace 2 Pro sports a triple camera setup on the back. This includes a 50MP main shooter with optical image stabilization, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, users will find a 16MP selfie camera.

Internally, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, known for its performance efficiency. It is accompanied by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging. OnePlus claims that the battery can offer a strong performance over a four-year period. To manage heat during fast charging, the device incorporates temperature control. Additionally, the Ace 2 Pro features aerospace-grade cooling, allowing it to operate optimally during intense usage, such as gaming. With HyperBoost 2.0, the phone can deliver a smooth gaming experience with a stable frame rate pushed by an extra 10%.

In terms of memory and storage, OnePlus offers the Ace 2 Pro in various configurations. The highest variant boasts a massive 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, which is more than what most premium Android phones offer. Lower configurations include 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB options. OnePlus assures users that the memory will remain reliable and efficient throughout numerous years of use.

The Ace 2 Pro is currently available for pre-order in China in Aurora Green and Titanium Gray color options, starting at ¥2,999 (approximately $410 USD). While a global release is uncertain, there’s a possibility that it may be launched as the OnePlus 11T in other markets.