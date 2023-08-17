CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

OnePlus launches Ace 2 Pro in China: Here’s what you need to know

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 17, 2023
OnePlus launches Ace 2 Pro in China: Here’s what you need to know

OnePlus has introduced the new Ace 2 Pro in China, showcasing its latest features. The smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display with a near 2K resolution, which is designed to conserve power while delivering a smooth user experience. OnePlus has employed an in-house developed touch algorithm and optimization technology to ensure the screen remains responsive even when wet or when fingers are sweaty. Additionally, the device utilizes 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming to reduce eye strain, particularly for users with PWM sensitivity.

Moving to the camera department, the Ace 2 Pro sports a triple camera setup on the back. This includes a 50MP main shooter with optical image stabilization, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, users will find a 16MP selfie camera.

Internally, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, known for its performance efficiency. It is accompanied by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging. OnePlus claims that the battery can offer a strong performance over a four-year period. To manage heat during fast charging, the device incorporates temperature control. Additionally, the Ace 2 Pro features aerospace-grade cooling, allowing it to operate optimally during intense usage, such as gaming. With HyperBoost 2.0, the phone can deliver a smooth gaming experience with a stable frame rate pushed by an extra 10%.

In terms of memory and storage, OnePlus offers the Ace 2 Pro in various configurations. The highest variant boasts a massive 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, which is more than what most premium Android phones offer. Lower configurations include 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB options. OnePlus assures users that the memory will remain reliable and efficient throughout numerous years of use.

The Ace 2 Pro is currently available for pre-order in China in Aurora Green and Titanium Gray color options, starting at ¥2,999 (approximately $410 USD). While a global release is uncertain, there’s a possibility that it may be launched as the OnePlus 11T in other markets.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 August 16 Update Patch Notes

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

CrossOver 23 adds DirectX 12 support for running Windows games on Mac

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Technical Malfunctions Plague My AI Chatbot on Snapchat Plus

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

AI

George Soros Increases Investments in AI-Facing Tech Companies

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

George Soros Increases Investments in AI Tech Companies, Sells Stakes in Cloud Software Names

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

The Evolution of Grammatical Complexity in Languages

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Russia’s Luna-25 Space Probe Enters Lunar Orbit in First Russian Moon Mission in Almost 50 Years

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments