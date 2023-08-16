OnePlus Launches Ace 2 Pro Smartphone in China

OnePlus has officially launched the Ace 2 Pro smartphone in its home market of China. This highly anticipated device offers flagship-level performance and impressive specifications.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro shares a similar design aesthetic to the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R. It is available in Aurora Green and Titanium Gray color options. The smartphone features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, accompanied by 12GB to 24GB of RAM and 256GB to 1TB of storage. Users can expect exceptional performance with these specifications.

The device also boasts a 6.74-inch 120Hz OLED screen with a resolution of 2,772 x 1,240. This display is rainproof and can be used even in inclement weather. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 150W wired charging support, ensuring quick and convenient charging.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera system. It includes a 50MP IMX890 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide snapper with a 112-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera.

Other notable features of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro include Bluetooth 5.3, Color OS 13.1 based on Android 13, dual stereo speakers, an IR blaster, NFC, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and Wi-Fi 7. However, there are a few compromises, such as the absence of wireless charging, the use of Asahi protective glass instead of Gorilla Glass on the front, and the lack of secondary rear cameras. The device’s water resistance is also uncertain.

As for pricing, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro starts at 2,999 yuan (~$411) for the 12GB/256GB variant and goes up to 3,999 yuan (~$548) for the 24GB/1TB model. There is no confirmation yet on whether the device will be released in global markets with the same name or a different one.

Overall, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro offers top-tier performance and impressive specifications. Users who prioritize performance will find this device appealing.