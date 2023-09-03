AnTuTu is a widely recognized benchmark used to measure the overall performance of smartphones. It takes into account various factors such as CPU, GPU, RAM, Storage, and User Experience (UX). While there are other aspects to consider when choosing a smartphone, if you prioritize gaming or the need for a powerful device, here are the top 10 best-performing Android phones in August 2023 according to AnTuTu.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, recently released, takes the first spot with an impressive score of 1,648,735 points. Despite not being considered a flagship smartphone, it boasts high performance and affordability, starting at ¥2,999 (~$410). Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, this phone is highly sought after in China, leading to overwhelming demand.

What makes the top 10 list particularly interesting is that all the phones featured are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The iQOO 11S follows closely behind the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, with a score of 1,645,393 points. Other devices on the list include the RedMagic 8S Pro+, iQOO 11, Vivo X90 Pro+, OnePlus 11, Realme GT5, Vivo X Fold 2, and Oppo Find X6 Pro.

Notably absent from the list is the recently launched Redmi K60 Ultra, equipped with the latest Dimensity 9200+ chipset and claiming an AnTuTu score of 1,774,714 points. It is possible that the Redmi K60 Ultra will be featured in next month’s rankings. In the meantime, a comparison between the Redmi K60 Ultra and the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro can be found in our review, which includes performance benchmarks.

AnTuTu serves as a valuable tool for those seeking high-performing Android smartphones. It provides an assessment of a device’s overall performance, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs and priorities.

Source: AnTuTu Benchmark (No URL provided)

