CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro: A Powerhouse Device with Impressive Features

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 16, 2023
The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro: A Powerhouse Device with Impressive Features

OnePlus has unveiled its latest device, the Ace 2 Pro, showcasing its impressive specifications. The highlight of the device is its memory loadout, with options ranging from 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage to a whopping 24GB of UFS 4.0 RAM and 1TB of storage. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, offering reliable and strong performance.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is positioned as a gaming handheld due to its powerful hardware. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery with a proprietary SuperVooc charging technology, allowing it to be charged at a remarkable 150W. This fast charging capability provides a 50% charge in just five minutes.

One of the standout features of the Ace 2 Pro is its display. With a resolution of 2772 x 1240 and a refreshing rate of 120Hz, it offers a smooth and visually pleasing experience. What sets it apart is its ability to read touch even when the display is wet or when fingers are sweaty.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is competitively priced:

– 12GB + 256GB: 2999 yuan
– 16GB + 512GB: 3399 yuan
– 24GB + 1TB: 3999 yuan

The availability of the device is yet to be clarified, but it is currently available for pre-order on the Oppo storefront, with shipments expected to begin on August 23. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is a high-performance device that offers an impressive combination of hardware and features at reasonable price points.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Lone Wolf Mods Allow for Solo Adventures

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Amazon Raises Prices for Music Unlimited Subscriptions

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

SanDisk’s Response to Failed SSDs Raises Concerns

Aug 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Lone Wolf Mods Allow for Solo Adventures

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Amazon Raises Prices for Music Unlimited Subscriptions

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

SanDisk’s Response to Failed SSDs Raises Concerns

Aug 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Reprogramming Human Cells to Pluripotent Stem Cells

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments