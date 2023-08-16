The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro: A Powerhouse Device with Impressive Features

OnePlus has unveiled its latest device, the Ace 2 Pro, showcasing its impressive specifications. The highlight of the device is its memory loadout, with options ranging from 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage to a whopping 24GB of UFS 4.0 RAM and 1TB of storage. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, offering reliable and strong performance.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is positioned as a gaming handheld due to its powerful hardware. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery with a proprietary SuperVooc charging technology, allowing it to be charged at a remarkable 150W. This fast charging capability provides a 50% charge in just five minutes.

One of the standout features of the Ace 2 Pro is its display. With a resolution of 2772 x 1240 and a refreshing rate of 120Hz, it offers a smooth and visually pleasing experience. What sets it apart is its ability to read touch even when the display is wet or when fingers are sweaty.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is competitively priced:

– 12GB + 256GB: 2999 yuan

– 16GB + 512GB: 3399 yuan

– 24GB + 1TB: 3999 yuan

The availability of the device is yet to be clarified, but it is currently available for pre-order on the Oppo storefront, with shipments expected to begin on August 23. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is a high-performance device that offers an impressive combination of hardware and features at reasonable price points.