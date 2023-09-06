OnePlus 12: New Renders and Specifications Leak

Recent leaks about the upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone have given us a glimpse of its design and specifications. The renders, based on real-life images of a pre-production unit, reveal some deviations from earlier leaked images. Notably, the chromed-out stainless steel bump below the camera modules seems to be absent, and a mysterious new component has appeared near the camera housing. However, other design elements remain consistent.

The front of the OnePlus 12 boasts slimmer bezels and a slightly curved display compared to its predecessor. The selfie camera has been relocated to the center and adopts a punch-hole design, enhancing the device’s visual appeal.

As for specifications, the OnePlus 12 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ curved AMOLED display and be powered by the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is rumored to offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device is said to run on Android 14 with either ColorOS 14 or OxygenOS 14 depending on the region.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to sport a Hasselblad camera system with a 50MP rear camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. The front-facing camera is rumored to have a resolution of 32MP. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a large 5400mAh battery with SuperVOOC 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

According to sources, the OnePlus 12 may launch in China as early as December 2023, with a global release, including India, in January 2024.

Definitions:

Render: A computer-generated image or visualization of an object, often used to showcase the design of an upcoming product.

Pre-production unit: A device or product that is produced before the final version is manufactured for mass production.

SoC: System-on-a-Chip, a single chip that integrates multiple components of a computer or electronic system, such as a processor, graphics, memory, and more.

OIS: Optical Image Stabilization, a technology used in cameras to reduce blurring caused by movement during photography or video recording.

LPDDR5X RAM: Low Power Double Data Rate 5X Random-Access Memory, a type of memory used in mobile devices that offers high performance and power efficiency.

UFS 4.0: Universal Flash Storage 4.0, a type of flash storage technology that provides faster data transfer speeds and improved reliability compared to previous versions.

ColorOS/OxygenOS: Customized Android operating systems developed by Oppo and OnePlus, respectively, for their smartphones.

Hasselblad: A renowned Swedish manufacturer of high-quality cameras and imaging equipment.

SuperVOOC: A fast charging technology developed by Oppo that can charge a smartphone battery to a significant percentage in a short amount of time.

