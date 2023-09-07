New Leaks Provide Glimpse into OnePlus 12 Design

As the rumored launch of the OnePlus 12 approaches, new leaks have surfaced that offer insight into the design of the smartphone. Alleged computer-aided design (CAD) renders have been leaked online, revealing a possible design for the handset. These renders show four circles inside the camera module, indicating a new addition such as a periscope or LiDAR sensor.

The leaked renders also display a new Hasselblad logo, which has been simplified to just an “H.” The branding is now positioned on the left side of the camera module, rather than between camera rows. These tweaks in design suggest that OnePlus is sticking with its previous handset’s design language, with minor changes being made.

According to known tipster Steve H. McFly, the OnePlus 12 is expected to feature a hole punch display design and a curved display. The smartphone is rumored to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which has yet to be officially announced. It is said that the OnePlus 12 will be launched in China in December and other global markets in January of next year.

Speculations regarding the specifications of the OnePlus 12 have been circulating in recent weeks. The smartphone is expected to come with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, a 6.7-inch fluid LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and 16GB or 24GB of RAM. The camera setup is rumored to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The OnePlus 12 is also said to feature an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. In terms of battery, the smartphone may house a 5,400mAh battery with support for fast 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Although OnePlus has not provided any official details about the OnePlus 12, these leaks give us a glimpse into what we can expect from the upcoming smartphone.

