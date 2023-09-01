OnePlus Announces Release Date for OxygenOS 14 Based on Android 14

OnePlus has announced that it will be releasing stable OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, on September 25. This comes as both Apple and Google have also revealed the dates for their upcoming fall launch events. OnePlus is optimistic about its timeline, considering that Google has not yet released stable Android 14.

A public beta build of OxygenOS 14 will be available in the coming days for the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, and OnePlus Nord 3. While it is unclear which specific models will receive the stable release on September 25, it is expected that the OnePlus 11 will be included.

The OnePlus 11R and Nord 3 are also likely to receive the update shortly after, even if not on the same day. OnePlus’ commitment to a quick release of the new Android version is commendable, especially with the inclusion of the mid-range Nord 3 in the initial wave of updates. Typically, mid-range devices have to wait for flagship models to be updated before receiving the latest software.

OnePlus has mentioned that OxygenOS 14 will bring improvements in six areas: CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, ROM Vitalization, HyperBoost, HyperTouch, and HyperRendering. Unfortunately, the company has not provided details on what specific enhancements these features will bring. Nevertheless, more information will be shared as it becomes available.

