UK Digital ID Verification Firm OneID Secures £1 Million in Funding to Enhance Online Authentication Solution

UK-based digital ID verification firm OneID has received £1 million ($1.3 million) in funding from venture capital fund ACF Investors. The funds will be used to enhance OneID’s online authentication solution and combat identity fraud.

OneID aims to help individuals easily and securely establish their identities online, with a particular focus on the growing market for bank-verified digital IDs. The company’s CEO, Paula Sussex, stated that the investment from ACF Investors aligns with their shared interest in minimizing fraud and creating safer online experiences.

ACF Investors, through this funding, expects OneID’s solution to become the norm for digital identification in the UK. The company believes that OneID’s simple, trustworthy, and effective approach to user verification has the potential to benefit approximately 50 million UK citizens.

OneID, established in 2020, is the only UK company specializing in enabling banks to offer ID verification services to their customers. Their application, which does not store personal data and requires no registration, streamlines the digital banking experience by eliminating the need to scan physical identity documents or use biometrics for authentication.

Users of the OneID platform can authorize the system to contact their banks to verify their credentials. The process takes just seconds, as OneID validates the ID in relation to the requested product. OneID’s approach to digital identification is comparable to Belgium’s itsme, which facilitates millions of bank-verified ID transactions every month.

Overall, this funding will support OneID’s mission to make secure and convenient digital identification accessible to a wide range of UK citizens.

Sources:

– ACF Investors

– OneID

– itsme