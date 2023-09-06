Galaxy Watch 5 Receives One UI Watch 5 Update in India

The highly anticipated One UI Watch 5 update is now rolling out for Galaxy Watch 5 users in India. The update, based on Wear OS 4, comes with a range of new features and improvements, and weighs in at approximately 1.77GB.

One of the standout additions in this update are the two new tiles, along with an updated Buds Controller tile. Sleep tracking has also been redesigned, offering new options for skin temperature monitoring. Fitness tracking has been improved with heart rate guidance and personalized heart rate zones. Additionally, users will have more options for controlling their smartphones remotely.

A notable enhancement in the user experience is the ability to organize apps into folders, which makes the app drawer more accessible and improves overall speed.

While the update is currently available for the standard model with Wi-Fi connectivity, it is expected to become available for the Watch 5 Pro and LTE variants very soon. Users can download the firmware update through the Galaxy Wearable mobile app on their connected phones by navigating to “Watch settings,” then “Watch software update,” and finally “Download and install.” The update carries firmware version R9xxXXU1BWH5.

Although the update is currently limited to the Galaxy Watch 5 series in India, it is likely that the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup will receive the One UI Watch 5 update in the near future. The Watch 4 has already started receiving the update in the USA, and other markets are expected to follow.

Sources:

– [source article]