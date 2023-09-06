Samsung Introduces App Folders in One UI Watch 5 Update for Galaxy Smartwatches

Samsung has extended its latest One UI Watch 5 update to include older Wear OS Galaxy smartwatches. The update has already been rolled out for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 lineups in key markets such as South Korea, the USA, and Europe. It also debuted with the newest Galaxy Watch 6 series. The One UI Watch 5 update brings numerous changes and additions, including a vertically oriented browser for watch faces and tiles, improved sleep and health tracking, and the ability to organize apps using folders.

One UI Watch 5 introduces app folders, a feature borrowed from One UI for smartphones, allowing users to organize apps inside the app drawer. To create a folder, users can simply drag one app shortcut and drop it on top of another. Folders can be renamed and offer six background color options. They also have a convenient “+” button for adding more app shortcuts with ease.

This new folder feature is particularly useful for users with many apps on their Samsung smartwatches. The addition of folders in the app drawer enables better organization and quick access to apps, enhancing the overall user experience. The folder management system in One UI Watch 5 enhances the functionality of Galaxy watches, making it easier for users to navigate and utilize their devices.

With the gradual rollout of the One UI Watch 5 update, Samsung is ensuring that its older Wear OS Galaxy smartwatches continue to receive software improvements and feature enhancements. The inclusion of app folders demonstrates Samsung’s commitment to providing a seamless and efficient user experience across its Galaxy devices.

