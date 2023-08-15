CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Samsung Introduces New Bluetooth Audio Codecs with One UI 6.0 Update

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 15, 2023
Samsung has unveiled a range of new features with the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update. Currently available in beta for the Galaxy S23 series in select countries, the software is expected to have stable release by the end of the year.

One notable addition in One UI 6.0 is the support for two new Bluetooth audio codecs. These codecs, LC3 and Opus, enhance the audio experience when using Bluetooth wireless earphones.

LC3, which is part of Bluetooth LE Audio, offers improved audio fidelity at similar bitrates to the standard SBC codec. With a bitrate ranging from 160kbps to 345kbps, LC3 provides better audio quality and efficiency, resulting in longer battery life. It is particularly optimized for true wireless stereo earbuds.

Opus, on the other hand, is used for Bluetooth earphones that support Spatial Audio, offering an immersive audio experience. Samsung’s latest One UI version now supports Opus, enabling Galaxy phones and tablets to work seamlessly with wireless earphones that provide Spatial Audio, such as the Google Pixel Buds Pro.

These new Bluetooth audio codecs expand compatibility with a wider range of audio products, including wireless earbuds and headphones. However, it’s worth noting that Samsung has yet to support aptX Lossless, LHDC, and LLAC audio codecs.

Most modern Samsung smartphones that are compatible with the upcoming One UI 6.0 update should be able to utilize the benefits of the new Bluetooth audio codecs.

To discover all the other major features introduced by One UI 6.0, you can refer to the accompanying video.

