How to Transfer and Convert eSIM on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones

Modern high-end smartphones, including those from Samsung, now support eSIM cards. However, the process of activating or transferring an eSIM can be complicated and varies with each carrier. Recognizing this, smartphone brands like Apple, Google, and Samsung are striving to simplify the process.

Google is planning to release an eSIM transfer tool with Android 14. Meanwhile, Samsung has already developed a device-to-device eSIM transfer tool specifically for Galaxy smartphones and tablets. This feature is built into the Settings app of One UI 5.1. Samsung has even created a webpage listing the supported countries and mobile network carriers for this feature.

How to Transfer eSIM from one Galaxy smartphone to another

To transfer an eSIM from one Galaxy smartphone to another, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on the Galaxy phone you want to transfer the eSIM from. Navigate to Connections » SIM Manager » Add eSIM. Tap “Other ways to connect to a mobile network”. Select “Transfer SIM from another device”. Unlock your old smartphone with the eSIM and place it next to the new phone. Tap “Transfer” on the new phone.

Note that both devices must run One UI 5.1 and have a secure lock for this feature to work.

List of Samsung phones supporting device-to-device eSIM transfer

The following Samsung phones currently support device-to-device eSIM transfer:

Galaxy Note 20 series

Galaxy S20 series and newer

Galaxy Fold and newer Galaxy Z phones

Here is the complete list:

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Fold 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 5

How to convert a physical SIM to eSIM on your Galaxy smartphone

To convert your physical SIM card to eSIM on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone:

Open the Settings app on your phone. Navigate to Connections » SIM Manager. Select the name of your physical SIM card. Tap “Convert to eSIM”. Confirm the conversion by clicking “Convert to eSIM” in the pop-up menu.

Before attempting to transfer or convert eSIM, it is advised to check with your mobile network carrier to confirm whether eSIM and device-to-device eSIM transfer are supported.

Sources:

– Mishal Rahman and Dylan Huynh

– Samsung