CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

PC-Based Emulator Being Developed for Zeebo Games

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
PC-Based Emulator Being Developed for Zeebo Games

An emulator is currently being created for Zeebo games, a fairly obscure digital-only console that was released in two countries outside of the United States in 2009. The Zeebo console launched in Brazil in June of that year and later in Mexico. It was essentially a budget console that resembled a phone and connected to the TV. Games and apps for the Zeebo were developed using BREW software, with the console having slightly higher specifications than regular non-smartphones.

The purpose of the Zeebo console was to provide an affordable gaming option and internet access for people in regions where expensive imported consoles were not easily accessible. To prevent piracy, the console operated solely through online purchases from its own store.

Recently, a developer named Tuxality uploaded a video demonstrating their PC-based emulator for the Zeebo console. While only a few games currently work on the emulator, and even those do not function perfectly, it is still remarkable to witness the effort put into preserving a gaming device that is not widely known.

Tuxality’s emulator, called Infuse, has been written entirely from scratch using clean reverse engineering methods. The developer claims that Infuse supports macOS and Linux, and there are future plans to port it to the Nintendo 3DS as a native application.

Although the release date for the Zeebo edition of Resident Evil 4 on the emulator has not been announced, it is expected to take at least a year or more before it is fully available to the public.

The development of a Zeebo emulator by fan developers and modders showcases their commitment to preserving video game history, even for lesser-known consoles. It highlights the importance of safeguarding all aspects of gaming history, as the obscure parts are the ones most likely to disappear over time.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Developer Working on Emulator to Revive Forgotten Zeebo Gaming Console

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Streamers Surprised by Nudity in Character Creator

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Walmart Expands Partnership with Garmin for In-Store Navigation Solution

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Harnessing the Power of AI: How Utilities and Energy Managers Stay Ahead of the Curve

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Nigerian Communications Commission Denies Allegations Regarding MAFAB Communications’ 5G Service Launch

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Impact of Geofencing on the Gig Economy

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of AI in Streamlining IT Financial Management Workflows

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments