PC-Based Emulator Being Developed for Zeebo Games

An emulator is currently being created for Zeebo games, a fairly obscure digital-only console that was released in two countries outside of the United States in 2009. The Zeebo console launched in Brazil in June of that year and later in Mexico. It was essentially a budget console that resembled a phone and connected to the TV. Games and apps for the Zeebo were developed using BREW software, with the console having slightly higher specifications than regular non-smartphones.

The purpose of the Zeebo console was to provide an affordable gaming option and internet access for people in regions where expensive imported consoles were not easily accessible. To prevent piracy, the console operated solely through online purchases from its own store.

Recently, a developer named Tuxality uploaded a video demonstrating their PC-based emulator for the Zeebo console. While only a few games currently work on the emulator, and even those do not function perfectly, it is still remarkable to witness the effort put into preserving a gaming device that is not widely known.

Tuxality’s emulator, called Infuse, has been written entirely from scratch using clean reverse engineering methods. The developer claims that Infuse supports macOS and Linux, and there are future plans to port it to the Nintendo 3DS as a native application.

Although the release date for the Zeebo edition of Resident Evil 4 on the emulator has not been announced, it is expected to take at least a year or more before it is fully available to the public.

The development of a Zeebo emulator by fan developers and modders showcases their commitment to preserving video game history, even for lesser-known consoles. It highlights the importance of safeguarding all aspects of gaming history, as the obscure parts are the ones most likely to disappear over time.