Jordi Van Den Bussche Uses AI Tools to Create Videos and Scale His Business

Jordi Van Den Bussche, also known as Kwebbelkop, was a dedicated social media influencer who spent every waking hour building his presence on YouTube. However, he soon realized that his entire business relied on his on-camera presence, and he couldn’t take a break without bringing everything to a halt.

This “key person problem” led Van Den Bussche to experience significant burnout in 2018. It was during this time that he began thinking about how to scale his business and benefit the creator industry. He came up with a solution: AI tools that could create and upload videos without his direct involvement. He retired as an influencer and focused on making his brand live on forever.

Van Den Bussche’s AI influencer platform consists of two versions of an AI tool. The first is trained on a creator’s likeness and is used to create new content. The second simplifies the act of creation by producing videos based on simple prompts. These tools come at a critical time for generative AI and its impact on how people work.

Before developing these tools, Van Den Bussche set up a coaching business where he shared his blueprint for social media success. Through this process, he realized that relying solely on individual creators was a flawed business model. He began testing theories on what made creators successful, including the influence of voice, face, and content.

In April 2021, Van Den Bussche launched a YouTube channel with a virtual YouTuber called Bloo, powered by AI. Bloo gained a significant number of subscribers, and now Van Den Bussche is applying the same model to his own brand and friends’ brands. The AI-generated Kwebbelkop videos are powered by models trained on Van Den Bussche’s existing content, ensuring that his creativity and input are preserved.

Van Den Bussche is confident that these AI systems can reproduce creativity, and he has already seen success with them. He believes that the ability to clone creators through AI opens up new possibilities for scaling businesses and continuing without worrying about aging or other changes that may alienate audiences.

While some experts question whether audiences will embrace AI-generated creators, Van Den Bussche hopes that these tools will encourage creators who previously stepped away from online video due to stress. He aims to make the creation of new videos more affordable as technology advances, allowing more creators to adopt his AI tools.

Overall, Jordi Van Den Bussche’s AI tools have the potential to transform the creator industry by allowing creators to scale their businesses and continue their presence without burning out or being limited by their on-camera presence.