Baldur’s Gate 3: “Owlbear from the Top Rope” – A Creative Way to Overcome Obstacles

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to provide players with ridiculous options to overcome obstacles and win fights. The latest example involves a tower of crates, a magic spell called Crushing Flight, and a powerful creature known as the owlbear, capable of dealing over 1,000 damage in a single strike.

Referred to as “Owlbear from the Top Rope,” this advanced technique has gained attention within the community. Twitch streamer Ellohime recently showcased this technique, highlighting the creative implications of using weight and height to deal damage. By following specific steps, players can execute this technique effectively.

First, players need to stack a bunch of crates to gain the high ground. Then, a druid can shapeshift into an owlbear. Enlarging the owlbear using magic will further increase its size and mass. Finally, by casting Crushing Flight, players can turn gravity into a weapon, causing massive damage to enemies while negating fall damage.

Crushing Flight scales the drop damage based on the character’s mass, allowing players to achieve significant numbers. Some players have reported hitting over 800 damage, while others have reached as high as 1,170. The discovery of this technique has sparked amazement and amusement within the community, with one commenter jokingly remarking that they could have solved a tough boss fight by just sitting on it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is known for encouraging player creativity and experimentation. Instead of restricting players, it creates a fantasy world where players can test various approaches and discover hidden secrets. The hope is that this “Owlbear from the Top Rope” technique remains untouched, as it adds an enjoyable and unique element to gameplay.

In conclusion, Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to impress with its open-ended gameplay mechanics, allowing players to find innovative ways to overcome challenges. The “Owlbear from the Top Rope” technique showcases the game’s flexibility and provides players with a fun and unexpected solution to certain obstacles.