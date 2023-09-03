Pseudoregalia: A Retro 3D Metroidvania Success Story

Pseudoregalia, a retro 3D Metroidvania game about a goat-bunny-girl paladin, has quietly become one of the biggest success stories of the summer. Developed by Rittz and his main partner Matt, this game started as a prototype during a game jam on Itch.io. After receiving positive feedback and winning the game jam, the developers decided to expand it into a full game.

Since its release on Steam a month ago, Pseudoregalia has received over 2,655 overwhelmingly positive reviews. This success has surprised and delighted its lead developer, Rittz, who admits that he never expected the game to do so well. With over 28,000 copies sold, Pseudoregalia has surpassed all expectations.

For Rittz, the success of Pseudoregalia has “totally changed the trajectory” of his life. He now has the opportunity to focus on game development full-time, which he couldn’t be happier about. This success validates his passion for game development and opens up new possibilities for his future.

Pseudoregalia was developed within four to five months, including the game jam build. Rittz and his team put in a lot of effort to create a 3D Metroidvania, a genre that is known for its difficulty. The game’s ethereal world was brought to life with the help of contributing composers.

The team’s goal was to create a two-hour game that could be sold at a modest price on Steam. They never expected to achieve such success, with Rittz admitting that he thought reaching 300 or 400 reviews would be crazy. But the game resonated with players, and it quickly gained traction.

Pseudoregalia’s popularity is a testament to the impact of indie games and the ability of small developers to break into a broader social context. Rittz feels incredibly fortunate and fulfilled by the game’s success, and he is grateful for the opportunity to continue making games. This unexpected success has opened up a new chapter in his life, and he is excited to see what the future holds.

