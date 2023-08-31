The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC): Enhancing India’s Digital Commerce Sector

According to a whitepaper released by Deloitte India, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has the potential to greatly enhance India’s digital commerce sector, which is expected to reach $350 billion by 2030. The ONDC framework, built on India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), offers a seamless connection and transaction platform for businesses of all sizes.

The whitepaper outlines the evolution of digital commerce in India, highlighting the initial challenges of security, trust, and value perception. With the implementation of ONDC, these challenges can be addressed, allowing for increased efficiency and reliability in the digital commerce space.

Sathish Gopalaiah, President of Consulting at Deloitte South Asia, sees ONDC as a significant opportunity for India’s economy. He believes that ONDC aligns with the country’s growth phase, where consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are empowered. ONDC’s mission is to illuminate Bharat, the Hindi word for India, by providing opportunities for economic empowerment.

The ONDC framework offers several benefits, including agility, security, and profitability. It streamlines value chains, bridges gaps, and encourages innovation, making it an attractive platform for the next generation of businesses to explore.

In the agriculture sector, ONDC enables farmers to directly connect with buyers, bypassing intermediaries. Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) can establish direct connections with potential clients, optimizing the value chain and facilitating trade among various stakeholders.

Currently, e-commerce represents only 4.3% of retail commerce in India. However, with the implementation of the ONDC framework, the digital commerce sector is expected to witness significant growth and contribute significantly to India’s economy.

Overall, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is poised to revolutionize India’s digital commerce sector, offering seamless connectivity, enhanced trust, and increased value perception for businesses of all sizes.

Sources:

– Deloitte India whitepaper