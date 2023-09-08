CityLife

Google Chrome’s Desktop Version Gets a Fresh Look for its 15th Anniversary

Robert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Google Chrome, the world’s most used web browser, is receiving a fresh look for its 15th anniversary. The new design will be rolled out in the coming weeks to celebrate the milestone. The update is based on Google’s in-house ‘Material You’ design language, and it aims to make browsing on Chrome easier, quicker, and safer.

The new look of Google Chrome includes refreshed icons that emphasize legibility, as well as new color palettes that complement tabs and toolbar. The browser is also better integrated with operating systems, allowing Chrome preferences to adapt to OS-level settings such as dark and light modes.

In addition to the visual changes, Google has made several improvements to enhance user experience. These include a more comprehensive menu for faster access to extensions, Translate, Password Manager, and other features. The Web Store has also been redesigned and will now feature new extension categories like AI-powered and Editors’ spotlight, along with personalized recommendations.

On the security front, Google has expanded Safety Check to extensions. This feature ensures that the browser can identify recently unpublished, policy-violating, or potentially malicious extensions. Moreover, Google has introduced new search features to facilitate easier browsing. Users can now select the ‘Search this page with Google’ option to access related searches, learn more about a page’s source, or initiate a new search.

To enhance security, Google has upgraded its Safe Browsing feature. This allows Chrome to check websites against the company’s database of ‘bad-known’ sites in real-time, resulting in faster threat identification and prevention. The improved Safe Browsing is expected to provide 25% better protection against malware and phishing threats.

With these updates, Google aims to continue providing users with a seamless browsing experience while prioritizing safety and convenience.

Sources:
– Google Chrome Blog, official website

