Dalarö House: A Tranquil Summer Escape

In a picturesque rocky waterside location in Sweden, the Olson Kundig design studio has created Dalarö House, a stunning summer holiday home. The design seamlessly blends into its natural surroundings, utilizing dark timber and stone to reference the surrounding landscape of pine trees and rocks.

The home features a blocky form composed of interconnected rectangular volumes, with overhanging roofs that mimic the simple vernacular dwellings found in the local area. Elevated on a concrete base, the house includes a pair of elongated steps that extend into a rocky outcrop, inviting visitors to engage with the natural environment.

Inside, a textured concrete accent wall runs throughout the home, framing different spaces and leading to a front porch with an outdoor fireplace. The majority of the exterior walls are glazed, allowing for breathtaking views of the water. Black frames match the dark timber used throughout the building, creating a cohesive aesthetic.

Claesson Koivisto Rune, another design studio, also draws inspiration from local Swedish traditions in their red-painted house project. The house utilizes “falun red,” a pigment commonly used in the region’s villages and homes. Inside, dark colors and finishes create a refuge from the brightness of the summer months.

Dalarö House provides an open kitchen and living space with full-wall glazing to maximize views of the water. The adjacent kitchen and dining area feature darker tones, with oak ceilings, flooring, and joinery creating a contrasting space. The two bedrooms boast deep-toned timber walls, while the bathroom includes textural tiled walls and black flooring.

