Old School Runescape Introduces Sailing Skill

Old School Runescape has recently unveiled its first new skill, Sailing. The development team at Jagex wants to know if players like the new skill enough to keep it. This is the first skill to be introduced to the classic MMORPG since its launch a decade ago, but its permanent inclusion is dependent on a player vote.

The OSRS community has long desired a new skill, and when Jagex initially polled player interest in adding a skill, 80.9% of players were in favor. Along with the skill itself, players can expect new training methods, quests, and new areas to explore.

Sailing is the skill that the team has developed. It was first introduced as an idea in March 2023 and has now been fully developed. The team describes it as a “varied utility skill that’s all about adventure and discovery,” with the goal of retaining an Old School feel while providing fresh new content.

To start their Sailing journey, players will visit a port where their ship can be stored safely. Ports serve as community hubs for aspiring sailors. Players have the option to buy, build, or steal a ship, with the ability to upgrade it using Crafting, Construction, or Smithing skills. Customization options are available, and players can unlock new looks as they level up.

Sailing in Old School Runescape uses standard point-and-click controls, but players must navigate the natural turning circles of their ships. There are three different ship sizes to choose from, each with its own advantages and capabilities.

Ship controls are separate from character controls, allowing players to interact with their surroundings while the ship is in motion. The game features three types of ocean to explore – shallow seas, open seas, and deep seas. Navigating through deep seas can be particularly perilous for smaller ships.

Players will gain Sailing XP by interacting with ship facilities, such as trimming sails and performing Skilling, Combat, and Utility tasks. There are also various Sailing activities, including charting the sea, ship combat, shipwreck salvaging, port tasks, and ocean trials.

In addition to these activities, there are secondary gameplay options like coral reef diving, deep sea trawling, mineral dredging, and hunting sea monsters. Expeditions, ocean raids, ship-on-ship PvP combat, treasure hunts, and the option to cultivate an aquarium offer even more variety for players.

Players can vote to have Sailing added permanently to Old School Runescape. If the vote passes, the skill will move into beta where community feedback and polls will help refine the final version. Excitement is building among players eager to embark on new adventures on the high seas.