The Need for Common Standards in Digital ID Interoperability

The adoption of digital IDs is on the rise, but the lack of consistent data standards poses challenges to achieving global interoperability. Open Identity Exchange (OIX), a non-profit digital ID advocacy organization, highlights this issue in a recent research paper titled “Data Standards for Digital ID Interoperability.”

According to OIX Chief Identity Strategist Nick Mothershaw, the absence of comprehensive standards creates significant difficulties for organizations attempting to verify a user’s identity. To address this, OIX proposes the adoption of its recommendations on common data standards.

One key recommendation is the creation of a Global Protocol Independent Data Standard (GPIDS). This standard would enable consistent communication of core identity information and evidence, independent of the security protocol used. While the entity responsible for creating and governing GPIDS has yet to be determined, OIX suggests that it should be based on the OIDC for Identity Assurance, which is developed by the OpenID Foundation.

Additionally, OIX proposes utilizing existing ISO and ICAO standards for core ID claims whenever possible. OIX encourages ISO to develop a global name and address schema to facilitate cross-mapping of local standards. Furthermore, OIX believes that ISO should establish a global standard for the communication of personal identifiers.

The standardization of proofing techniques is also crucial. These techniques include document scanning, optical character recognition, image capture liveness, and biometric matching. By establishing standards for these techniques, different trust frameworks can assemble proofed credentials based on their individual assurance policies.

The lack of standardized data formats from various digital ID providers creates challenges for relying parties. They are required to independently assess and interpret the data, resulting in difficulties with translation and normalization. To encourage digital ID adoption, it is essential to make it easier for relying parties to consume digital ID data.

OIX, with founding members such as Booz Allen Hamilton, Equifax, Google, PayPal, Verisign, and Verizon, plans to hold its IdentityTrust2023 Conference in September. The organization aims to advance the implementation of common data standards in digital ID interoperability.

In summary, the establishment of common data standards is crucial for achieving global interoperability in digital IDs. OIX’s recommendations, such as the creation of GPIDS and the adoption of existing ISO and ICAO standards, aim to address the challenges faced by organizations in verifying digital identities.

