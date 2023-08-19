The Popular 2B Joins Goddess of Victory: Nikke Crossover Event with A2 and Pascal from Nier: Automata

The beloved character 2B from Nier: Automata has made appearances in various game crossovers, such as Final Fantasy 14, Soul Calibur 6, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Now, 2B is set to join the mobile gacha game, Goddess of Victory: Nikke, along with A2 and Pascal from Nier: Automata.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is a mobile gacha game that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humans are forced to live underground due to the invasion of mechanical aliens. In order to combat these aliens, humans created robot soldier girls, known as Nikkes, who are curvaceous and scantily-clad. The gameplay is in the third person perspective, with players controlling a Nikke that takes cover and shoots at enemies.

Developer Shift Up describes the collaboration as “an ideal pairing” due to the similar plot points between Nier: Automata and Goddess of Victory: Nikke. The crossover event is set to begin on September 1 and end on September 27.

It’s worth noting that 2B has gained attention for her character design, sparking discussions among fans. Nier creator Yoko Taro has acknowledged and expressed gratitude for all the fanart generated by the fans, regardless of the level of skill or appropriateness.

For those who are interested, the Goddess of Victory: Nikke and Nier: Automata crossover event provides an opportunity to experience this unique collaboration. Additionally, if you have yet to play Nier: Automata, it is highly recommended.

If you’re looking for a new game that resembles Nier: Automata, even Yoko Taro himself is a fan of Goddess of Victory: Nikke.