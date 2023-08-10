Connect your PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2 to a PS5 Controller with 8BitDo Adaptor

If you’re longing to play classic games on your PlayStation 1 or PlayStation 2 but prefer the convenience of a modern controller, look no further. With the latest 8BitDo adaptor, you can now connect your PS5 controller to your original consoles wirelessly via Bluetooth.

The 8BitDo adaptor eliminates the need for tangled controller wires and allows you to enjoy retro gaming with ease. Since the button layout for PlayStation controllers has remained unchanged since the first console, you can dive into your favorite retro titles without worrying about button mapping.

The 8BitDo adaptor also offers the option to plug in the controller if you prefer a wired connection. It supports not only PS5 controllers but also modern Xbox wireless controllers, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and even the Wii U’s controller. This means you can play your PlayStation games with a Nintendo or Xbox controller if you prefer.

In addition to its compatibility with PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2, the 8BitDo adaptor is available for other consoles such as NES, Sega Genesis/Megadrive, and more. This versatile device can be purchased for $24.99 from 8BitDo’s official website or Amazon.

So, if you’re in the mood for some classic gaming but want the luxury of a modern controller, the 8BitDo adaptor is the perfect solution. Say goodbye to wired controllers and embrace the future of wireless gaming on your beloved PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2.