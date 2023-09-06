Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro to Receive Four Android Updates and Five Years of Security Patches

Xiaomi has announced that its upcoming smartphones, the 13T and 13T Pro, will receive four major Android updates and five years of security patches. This is a significant improvement compared to the previous generation, which received three major OS updates and four years of security patches.

The announcement was made by Xiaomi Communications Director Daniel Desjarlais, who emphasized the company’s commitment to providing exceptional software support. With this update promise, Xiaomi is matching Samsung in terms of software support.

However, there are some important details to note. While Samsung issues monthly security updates for its high-end devices, Xiaomi sends them out every two months. It is unclear if this frequency will change for the 13T and 13T Pro.

Additionally, the first major upgrade for these new Xiaomi smartphones will be Android 14. This means that they will be covered until Android 17. If the devices had launched a few months later with Android 14 pre-installed, they would have been covered until Android 18. Nevertheless, it is still encouraging to see smartphone manufacturers extending their software support timelines, even if it is for specific devices.

The Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro will be officially unveiled at an event in Berlin, Germany, on September 26. With this announcement, Xiaomi is aiming to offer users a longer and more secure software experience, ensuring that their devices stay up-to-date with the latest features and security measures.

