CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Radeon RX 7800 XT Outperforms GeForce RTX 4070 in AMD’s Gaming Tests with Ray Tracing

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 4, 2023
Radeon RX 7800 XT Outperforms GeForce RTX 4070 in AMD’s Gaming Tests with Ray Tracing

According to leaked data from AMD, the Radeon RX 7800 XT is 0.5% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070, based on their own gaming tests with ray tracing. This leak comes just before the launch of AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 GPUs, scheduled for September 6th. The leaked information provides a more extensive list of game titles and includes synthetic benchmarks that were not present in the initial presentation.

The RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT graphics cards, powered by the Navi 32 GPU architecture, are designed to compete with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti 16GB models, respectively. AMD has explicitly compared their cards to NVIDIA’s offerings by showcasing side-by-side comparisons and aligning their pricing accordingly.

Benchmark results are divided into two categories: one with ray tracing enabled and another without. It’s important to note that AMD’s hardware acceleration for ray tracing is not as robust as NVIDIA’s, which is why the data is split to emphasize areas where AMD’s cards excel and where they may face competition.

Without ray tracing, the Radeon RX 7800 XT performs almost 7% better than the GeForce RTX 4070 on average. However, with ray tracing enabled, it maintains only a slight 0.5% lead. On the other hand, the RX 7700 XT showcases 16% higher performance compared to the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, but the presence of ray tracing can give NVIDIA a slight advantage, resulting in an 8.5% lead.

In terms of overall performance, the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT appear to outperform their NVIDIA counterparts in most benchmarks, except for the Port Royal benchmark that incorporates ray tracing capabilities. In this scenario, the RTX 4070 achieves higher scores compared to the RX 7800 XT. However, the RX 7700 XT remains the clear winner when pitted against the RTX 4060 Ti.

The official embargo for this data is set to lift on September 6th, coinciding with the launch of AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 GPUs.

Sources:
– HDTecnologia
– AMD

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Final Fantasy XVI to Receive Two Story DLC and PC Port

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Two-Seater BMW Car Set on Fire Outside a House in Mohali

Sep 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

How to Smuggle Cargo in Starfield: A Guide for Space Pirates

Sep 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Understanding the Importance of EMI Shielding in LAMEA’s Tech Industry

Sep 4, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Combatting Muscle Loss in Space: A Promising Experiment

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Final Fantasy XVI to Receive Two Story DLC and PC Port

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Is There a Planet Nine Hidden in Our Solar System?

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments