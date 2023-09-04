Radeon RX 7800 XT Outperforms GeForce RTX 4070 in AMD’s Gaming Tests with Ray Tracing

According to leaked data from AMD, the Radeon RX 7800 XT is 0.5% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070, based on their own gaming tests with ray tracing. This leak comes just before the launch of AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 GPUs, scheduled for September 6th. The leaked information provides a more extensive list of game titles and includes synthetic benchmarks that were not present in the initial presentation.

The RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT graphics cards, powered by the Navi 32 GPU architecture, are designed to compete with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti 16GB models, respectively. AMD has explicitly compared their cards to NVIDIA’s offerings by showcasing side-by-side comparisons and aligning their pricing accordingly.

Benchmark results are divided into two categories: one with ray tracing enabled and another without. It’s important to note that AMD’s hardware acceleration for ray tracing is not as robust as NVIDIA’s, which is why the data is split to emphasize areas where AMD’s cards excel and where they may face competition.

Without ray tracing, the Radeon RX 7800 XT performs almost 7% better than the GeForce RTX 4070 on average. However, with ray tracing enabled, it maintains only a slight 0.5% lead. On the other hand, the RX 7700 XT showcases 16% higher performance compared to the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, but the presence of ray tracing can give NVIDIA a slight advantage, resulting in an 8.5% lead.

In terms of overall performance, the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT appear to outperform their NVIDIA counterparts in most benchmarks, except for the Port Royal benchmark that incorporates ray tracing capabilities. In this scenario, the RTX 4070 achieves higher scores compared to the RX 7800 XT. However, the RX 7700 XT remains the clear winner when pitted against the RTX 4060 Ti.

The official embargo for this data is set to lift on September 6th, coinciding with the launch of AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 GPUs.

