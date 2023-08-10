Octopath Traveler II Removes Denuvo DRM from PC Port

Square Enix has recently removed the Denuvo DRM from the PC port of Octopath Traveler II, as detected on Steam Database. Denuvo DRM is known for negatively impacting game performance. Square Enix has a history of removing Denuvo from select games, including Star Ocean The Divine Force and Triangle Strategy.

The turn-based JRPG, Octopath Traveler II, is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game features eight main characters with unique stories and abilities. Each character has two Path Actions that change depending on the time of day, adding depth to gameplay.

The decision to remove Denuvo DRM from the PC version of Octopath Traveler II may lead to improved performance and enhanced player experience. Square Enix has taken feedback from the first entry in the series and implemented new features to provide a more diverse and strategic gameplay experience.

Octopath Traveler II is set in the world of Solistia, where players navigate through various challenges and interact with a cast of characters. By removing Denuvo DRM, Square Enix has addressed concerns raised by players and improved the overall performance of the game on PC.

Fans of the Octopath Traveler series will now be able to enjoy the game on PC without the limitations imposed by Denuvo DRM. Square Enix’s decision to remove the DRM demonstrates their commitment to providing players with the best possible gaming experience.