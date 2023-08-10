Obsidian Entertainment’s Documentary Reveals Details About Upcoming RPG, Avowed

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, Obsidian Entertainment has released a documentary series exploring the studio’s history. The final episode not only delves into the past but also provides insight into the future of the studio, specifically regarding their upcoming game, Avowed.

Feargus Urquhart, the studio head, reflects on his decisions during the documentary. He confesses that he had originally insisted on making Avowed a multiplayer experience as he believed it would make the game more appealing to publishers. However, Urquhart acknowledges that this was ultimately the wrong decision and regrets pushing for multiplayer.

Justin Britch, the head of development at Obsidian, elaborates on the challenges the studio faced with their early focus on multiplayer. He reveals that they became too preoccupied with adapting their pipelines, conversations, and quests for co-op play. Recognizing that this was taking them away from their strengths, the studio made the decision to pivot and refocus on creating an authentic Obsidian game.

The shift back to single-player gameplay resulted in a busy and intense period for the studio. Game director Carrie Patel explains that within a span of about eight months, they defined the new direction of Avowed, crafted a vertical slice of the game, and prepared for production.

Avowed was initially announced in 2020 and recently resurfaced with a gameplay trailer during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase in June. Although the release date has not been confirmed, the game is expected to launch for Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2024.

Obsidian Entertainment’s documentary provides valuable insight into the development process and the challenges faced by the studio. Fans of the studio can look forward to experiencing the result of their dedication and commitment when Avowed is released in the future.