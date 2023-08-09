Avowed: From Multiplayer to Single-player RPG

Avowed, the first-person fantasy RPG developed by Obsidian Entertainment, was initially conceptualized as a multiplayer game. However, according to Feargus Urquhart, the studio head and founder, this approach ultimately proved to be a mistake. The decision to focus on multiplayer was made during the independent phase of development, as it made the game more appealing to publishers and potential investors.

Obsidian realized that prioritizing multiplayer was not playing to their strengths as a studio. Justin Britch, head of development, noted that they were too focused on co-op and making changes to their development processes, such as writing conversations and designing quests. They realized that they needed to refocus on what they were best at and create an authentic Obsidian experience.

This “pivot” occurred quite late in the development process, with the studio defining a new direction and building a vertical slice within a tight timeframe of about eight months. Game director Carrie Patel highlighted the challenges they faced during this transition.

The video documenting Obsidian’s 20th anniversary reveals these insights in the final five minutes. In a playful manner, Patel suggests her interest in developing another spy RPG and an Alien Isolation-style horror experience, but does not wish to play it herself.

Interestingly, this change in approach with Avowed coincided with Obsidian’s success with Grounded, a PvE genre game, suggesting that the studio may learn from these experiences and apply them to future fantasy franchises.

Avowed is set in the same world as Obsidian’s critically acclaimed Pillars of Eternity series, which ranks 18th on a list of the best RPGs. It remains to be seen whether Avowed will make a similar impact and potentially break into the top 10.