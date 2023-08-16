Whimsical Crossword Brings Art to the Grid

Every so often in a book of poetry, you may happen across what’s known as a calligram. These are typographical poems that when seen at a distance resemble the images they describe in their verses.

Today’s crossword brings this whimsical art form to mind. While this puzzle is not the first to showcase a shape or an image in its grid, the detail with which these constructors have embedded the features of their theme among the squares and circled letters is a feat to behold. It also makes for a doozy of a Wednesday.

The sheer density of today’s theme deserves an award. Clues are peppered throughout the grid and many are dependent on one another. By cracking a few easy ones, however, everything else comes into focus, and there are a lot of details to take in.

At 12-Down, “Architectural feature depicted between 7- and 8- Down” points us to a slightly thickened border between squares that looks a lot like the SPIRE of some kind of grand structure. (Initially, I mistakenly assumed it was the Empire State Building.)

Both 3-Down and 67-Down narrow the location of the tower in question with identical clues that read “Home to the monument depicted in this puzzle.” The first is INDIA and the second is AGRA, which together lead us to a likely conclusion affirmed by the arching circled letters around the ONION DOME (41D): We are looking at the TAJ MAHAL.

It’s an utterly brilliant reveal worthy of the architectural colossus, including the central gray-shaded structure flanked by FOUR (58D) of 69A’s “Architectural features depicted by this puzzle’s vertical circled letters,” known as MINARETS, and the neat achievement of a TOMB (75A) at the structure’s foundation. The constructors even manage to honor its builder, the Mughal emperor SHAH JAHAN (38D).

A happy Indian Independence Day, indeed!

