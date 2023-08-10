CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

The J.A.S.A. Crossword Construction Class

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 10, 2023
Today’s puzzle, created by Natan Last and the crossword construction class he teaches for the Jewish Association Serving the Aged (J.A.S.A.), is a rebus puzzle with a twist. Not only do solvers need to enter more than one letter in a single square, but they also need to enter two words in each rebus square.

The theme of the puzzle is based on Sigmund Freud’s psychoanalytic personality theory, which divides the human psyche into three parts: the ID, the EGO, and the superego. The revealer clue at 60 and 63A is “With 63-Across, Freudian concept of resisting temptation … or a hint to four squares in this puzzle,” and the answer is “IMPULSE CONTROL.”

To display this concept of impulsive restraint, the puzzle pairs the IDs (the instinctual, primitive part of the mind responsible for aggressive and sexual drives) with the EGOs (the psyche’s referee between the pleasure-seeking ID and the moralistic superego) in four of the squares. Correct combinations include EGO/ID, ID/EGO, EGOID, and IDEGO.

In addition to the rebus element, each word in the rebus square must be read in different directions. The IDs are read with the Down entries, while the EGOs are read with the Across ones. For example, the answer at 17A is “H[E GO]T GAME,” and the answer at 2D is LA[ID] IN.

The puzzle contains some tricky clues as well. For instance, the “Race that winds down in the winter” is SLALOM, which involves zigzagging down a mountain. Another clue, “Dead lines?” refers to poetry written for the dead.

Overall, this puzzle challenges solvers to think outside the box and showcases the creativity of Natan Last and the J.A.S.A. crossword construction class.

