The New York Times Introduces Connections Puzzle Game

The New York Times has launched a new puzzle game called Connections that challenges players to categorize a pool of 16 words into four secret groups by finding connections between them. The game resets every night at midnight with a new puzzle of varying difficulty. Similar to Wordle, players can track their winning streak and compare their scores with friends.

The objective of Connections is to organize the 16 words into four sets of four by identifying the connections that link them. These connections could be based on various concepts such as titles of video game franchises, book series sequels, shades of red, or names of chain restaurants.

While some words may seem like they could fit into multiple themes, there is only one correct answer. Players have the ability to shuffle and rearrange the grid of words to help visualize potential connections.

Each group is color-coded, with the yellow group being the easiest to figure out, followed by the green, blue, and purple groups. Players select four words they believe belong to the same category and submit their answer. If correct, the words will be removed from the grid and the connecting theme will be revealed. However, if the answer is incorrect, it will be counted as a mistake, and players only have four mistakes available before the game ends.

For those needing assistance, The New York Times provides hints for the day’s Connections puzzle. These hints reveal the four themes and include one word from each group. In the example provided, the themes are Female Animals, Pronouns, Roman Numerals, and Homophones, with answers being Cow, I, D, and Ewe, respectively.

Connections puzzles are designed to be challenging and vary widely from day to day. If unable to solve a puzzle, players can check back the following day for a new challenge.

Sources: New York Times