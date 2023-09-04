How to Play Connections: The New York Times Puzzle Game

Connections is a puzzle game offered by The New York Times. The objective is to categorize a set of 16 words into four different groups by identifying their connections. Each puzzle resets at midnight, and they vary in difficulty. Similar to Wordle, players can track their winning streaks and compare scores with friends.

In the game, players are presented with a grid of 16 words. The goal is to organize these words into four sets of four by recognizing how they relate to one another. These connections can encompass various concepts, such as titles of video game franchises, book series sequels, shades of red, or names of chain restaurants.

Although some words may seem like they could belong to multiple themes, there is only one correct solution. Players have the option to shuffle and rearrange the grid to aid in finding the connections.

Each group in the grid is color-coded, with the yellow group being the easiest to identify, followed by the green, blue, and purple groups.

To submit an answer, players select four words and hit “Submit.” If the answer is correct, the four words will be removed from the grid, and the theme connecting them will be revealed. Incorrect guesses count as mistakes, and players have four mistakes available before the game ends.

If players have difficulty solving a particular puzzle, they can find helpful hints and tips provided by The New York Times. Additionally, the New York Times provides the answers for each day’s Connections puzzle at the end of the article.

Connections puzzles are designed to be challenging and vary in complexity from day to day. Players are encouraged to check back the following day if they were unable to solve a puzzle.

Sources: The New York Times