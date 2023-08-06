NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU Available for $999 US in Overclocked Flavor

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU is currently being sold for less than $1000 US, putting it on par with the AMD RX 7900 XTX’s MSRP. The deal can be found at US retailer B&H, where the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4080 in its custom Trinity OC variant is listed for $999 US. This is $200 US below the official MSRP of $1199 US, resulting in a significant -17% decrease in price.

The ZOTAC Trinity OC is a high-end custom variant of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080. It features a 3.2-slot cooler with a triple-fan design, as well as gaming aesthetics such as SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting, an extended backplate, and a factory overclock of up to 2520 MHz. The card requires a single 16-pin connector and can consume up to 320W of power. It boasts 9728 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR6X memory across a 256-bit bus interface.

In terms of performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPUs are comparable. The RX 7900 XTX performs slightly better in rasterized performance, while the RTX 4080 excels in ray tracing. NVIDIA also supports DLSS 3, while AMD is yet to release FSR 3 as a competitor to NVIDIA’s interpolation technology. The AMD Radeon card offers higher VRAM with 24GB capacities, but consumes more power compared to the RTX 4080.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time the RTX 4080 has been priced so low. The MSI Ventus 3X variant was the first to reach such low prices in the US retail market. While the RTX 4080 is not considered a great value due to its high price compared to its predecessor, the RTX 3080, NVIDIA has managed to maintain competitive pricing this generation.

