Nvidia’s Next-Generation GPUs: Changes and Expectations

Nvidia has completed the launch of the RTX 40-series, with the exception of a possible RTX 4050, and is now focusing on its go-to-market strategy for its successor, codenamed Blackwell. The company has confirmed that the 50-series GPUs will be released in 2025, deviating from its previous two-year cadence.

Apart from the longer release delay, Nvidia is also making another significant change for the RTX 50-series. It is reportedly abandoning the popular x104 die, which has been used for its upper-midrange GPUs since the launch of the GTX 680 in 2012 with the Kepler architecture. Discussions on Nvidia’s plans for Blackwell started on the Chiphell forums, where a commenter mentioned that the die family for Blackwell would consist of 2-3-5-7 models. This is different from the current Ada family, which uses the 2-3-4-6-7 die enumeration.

To verify this claim, respected leaker @kopite7kimi was contacted on Twitter by Videocardz, confirming that Nvidia is indeed dropping the x04 die from its lineup. The x04 die was previously used for the company’s 80-series GPUs, such as the RTX 2080, GTX 1080, and GTX 980. It was the second biggest die in the lineup, overshadowed by the “102” die used for flagship GPUs like the RTX 2080 Ti and GTX 1080 Ti.

With the absence of the x04 part in the Blackwell lineup, it is expected that Nvidia will introduce the RTX 5070 series with the GB205 instead. Nvidia’s next-generation gaming cards will adopt the designation of 202, 203, 205, etc., deviating from the previous naming scheme.

According to PC Gamer, Nvidia will use the Blackwell architecture for both gaming and data center GPUs. The data center GPUs will follow the 102 and 103 naming schemes, while the gaming cards will be designated as 202, and so on.

Looking ahead, Nvidia’s roadmap indicates that “Ada Lovelace Next” is planned for 2025. These GPUs are expected to offer significant improvements, with Nvidia potentially utilizing TSMC’s 3nm process, which could deliver up to a 2.6X performance uplift compared to current cards. The switch to GDDR7 memory is also anticipated, suggesting that the upcoming GPUs could be very powerful, albeit with a higher price tag.

Overall, Nvidia’s next-generation GPUs promise exciting changes and improved performance, but enthusiasts will have to wait for two more years to witness their actual release.