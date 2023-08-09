Nvidia Unveils Next-Generation AI Products

Nvidia showcased a range of next-generation AI products at the SIGGRAPH 2023 conference, signaling its commitment to driving the AI revolution. The company introduced the Grace Hopper Superchip GH200, the first GPU with High Bandwidth Memory 3e (HBM3e). With up to 2TB/s of bandwidth, HBM3e offers almost three times the bandwidth of the previous generation.

The GH200, described as an “accelerated CPU designed for giant-scale AI and high-performance computing applications,” combines Nvidia’s Grace and Hopper architectures. It delivers up to six times the training performance of the A100 GPU and is expected to be available in Q2 2024.

Nvidia also unveiled its Ada Lovelace architecture-based RTX workstation GPUs, including the RTX 5000, RTX 4500, and RTX 4000. These GPUs provide up to 5x the performance of previous generation boards for AI development, 3D rendering, and video editing.

For professionals and enterprises, Nvidia introduced the data-center scale GPU Nvidia L40. With up to 18,176 CUDA cores and 48 GB of vRAM, the L40 offers up to 9.2X higher AI training performance than the A100.

In addition to hardware, Nvidia announced cloud-native microservices, including Maxine, a cloud-native service for video editing. Powered by AI, Maxine provides features like noise cancellation and super resolution upscaling for video calls.

Nvidia also presented AI Workbench, a unified platform that simplifies the development and deployment of generative AI models. This platform streamlines data management, collaboration, and scaling from local workstations to cloud infrastructure.

With its comprehensive technology stack, Nvidia aims to accelerate enterprise adoption of AI.