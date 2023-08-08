Nvidia Partners with Hugging Face to Expand AI Compute Access

Nvidia has announced a partnership with AI startup Hugging Face to increase access to AI compute. The collaboration, called Training Cluster as a Service, aims to simplify the creation of new and custom generative AI models for enterprise use. It will be powered by DGX Cloud, Nvidia’s comprehensive AI “supercomputer” in the cloud. Training Cluster as a Service will offer access to DGX Cloud infrastructure along with Hugging Face’s platform of over 250,000 models and 50,000 datasets.

The service is scheduled to roll out in the coming months. Subscribers can gain access to DGX Cloud at a starting price of $36,999 per instance for a month. Nvidia experts will also provide consultations to assist with the development of AI applications and large language models.

Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangue expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting the importance of bringing advanced AI supercomputing capabilities to the open-source community. Nvidia’s increased focus on cloud services aligns with the growing demand for AI training infrastructure. According to tech market research firm Tractica, AI is projected to contribute up to 50% of total public cloud services revenue by 2025.

Founded in 2014, Hugging Face has quickly evolved from a consumer app to a leading repository for AI models. The startup reportedly plans to raise funds at a valuation of $4 billion. Nvidia’s partnership with Hugging Face strengthens its presence in the cloud services market and allows companies to leverage AI compute resources more effectively.

The demand for AI cloud training infrastructure has led to hardware shortages, prompting cloud providers like Microsoft to manage investors’ expectations regarding growth. As the AI industry continues to advance, partnerships like Nvidia and Hugging Face’s collaboration will contribute to further innovation and accessibility in the field of artificial intelligence.