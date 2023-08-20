Why the Nvidia Shield TV Needs an Update

The Nvidia Shield TV has been the top device running on Android TV OS for quite some time. However, it has been four years since its release and it is due for an update.

The latest version of the Shield TV was introduced in 2019, with both a tube version and a Pro version. These devices originally ran on Android TV 9 and have since been updated to Android 11, offering the best Android support available.

Despite its age, the Shield TV is still one of the best options for Android TV. It outperforms other devices in handling niche situations and offers excellent AI upscaling capabilities. It is also highly regarded for its performance with Plex and local media.

However, compared to newer streamers, the Shield TV feels dated. The new Google TV UI, despite its ads and recommendations, provides a better user experience and more features. The addition of hundreds of live TV channels and a useful watchlist are notable highlights. While Google has brought some of these features to Android TV, it’s not quite on par with Google TV.

One area where the Shield TV stands out is its ports. This keeps it in the conversation as a capable streaming device.

A refresh of the Shield TV is needed. Updated specifications would enhance its upscaling capabilities and potentially allow for better performance with Google TV. Nvidia could also work with Google to integrate GeForce Now onto the Google TV homescreen.

Another aspect to address in a new generation of the Shield TV is the remote. The current triangle remote is not the most comfortable and has issues with the Netflix button being overly sensitive. A new design with improved ergonomics and customizable buttons would be well-received.

In the meantime, the Shield TV is still a good purchase due to continued software support and Nvidia’s track record. However, as Google focuses more on Google TV, the risk of the Shield TV becoming outdated increases, especially considering its price range of $150-200.