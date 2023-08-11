New Nvidia Bundle Offers Overwatch 2: Invasion Bonuses

Nvidia is offering a new bundle that includes fantastic bonuses for Overwatch 2: Invasion. This deal pairs Nvidia’s graphics cards and laptops with the game, providing players with a premium battle pass and story missions.

This is not the first time Nvidia has partnered with Overwatch 2. Last year, they introduced support for Nvidia Reflex. The bundle is a great incentive for Overwatch 2 players who want to experience the game with the impressive performance that the 40-series GPUs offer.

The Overwatch 2: Invasion bundle includes story missions, the Vigilante Sojourn Legendary Skin, the Sojourn Hero Unlock, a premium battle pass, 20 battle pass tier skips, the C-455 Sharpshooter Cassidy Legendary Skin, the K-2000 Blademaster Kiriko Legendary Skin, and 3,000 Overwatch Coins. The value of the bundle is approximately the same as a new game release.

To obtain the game for free with an RTX 40-series graphics card or gaming laptop, customers need to make a purchase from a participating retailer. The bundle will be available at several major retailers, and customers can find more information about the bundle on Nvidia’s website.

The bundle is available from August 11 until September 9, and customers can redeem their codes until October 9.

This offer provides an excellent opportunity for players to enhance their Overwatch 2 experience and enjoy the exciting new story missions.