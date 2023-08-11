CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

New Nvidia Bundle Offers Overwatch 2: Invasion Bonuses

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 11, 2023
New Nvidia Bundle Offers Overwatch 2: Invasion Bonuses

Nvidia is offering a new bundle that includes fantastic bonuses for Overwatch 2: Invasion. This deal pairs Nvidia’s graphics cards and laptops with the game, providing players with a premium battle pass and story missions.

This is not the first time Nvidia has partnered with Overwatch 2. Last year, they introduced support for Nvidia Reflex. The bundle is a great incentive for Overwatch 2 players who want to experience the game with the impressive performance that the 40-series GPUs offer.

The Overwatch 2: Invasion bundle includes story missions, the Vigilante Sojourn Legendary Skin, the Sojourn Hero Unlock, a premium battle pass, 20 battle pass tier skips, the C-455 Sharpshooter Cassidy Legendary Skin, the K-2000 Blademaster Kiriko Legendary Skin, and 3,000 Overwatch Coins. The value of the bundle is approximately the same as a new game release.

To obtain the game for free with an RTX 40-series graphics card or gaming laptop, customers need to make a purchase from a participating retailer. The bundle will be available at several major retailers, and customers can find more information about the bundle on Nvidia’s website.

The bundle is available from August 11 until September 9, and customers can redeem their codes until October 9.

This offer provides an excellent opportunity for players to enhance their Overwatch 2 experience and enjoy the exciting new story missions.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Bose to Launch New Headphones and Earbuds in the QuietComfort Line

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Google Working on “Link Your Devices” Feature for Android

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3: The Opening Weekend Player Data Revealed

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

AI

Room-Temperature Superconductors, Fusion Power, and Crypto Maturing

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Bose to Launch New Headphones and Earbuds in the QuietComfort Line

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

The Role of AI and Machine Learning in Commercial Real Estate

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Graphite Butterfly: Uncovering New Physics in an Ancient Material

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments