NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Rumored to Feature X05 GPUs

According to a rumor shared by a leaker known as “panzerlied,” it seems that NVIDIA has no plans to release a successor to its AD104 GPU. Instead, the next-generation GPU lineup will reportedly omit the X04 part and introduce a new GPU designated as X05. The leaker suggests that this change aligns with NVIDIA’s new market positioning strategy, but no specific details regarding the implications for consumers have been provided.

To confirm the validity of this report, we reached out to renowned NVIDIA hardware leaker kopite7kimi. Kopite7kimi shared a list of upcoming NVIDIA GPUs, which confirms the absence of an X04 part and indicates that the next GPU lineup will also belong to the Blackwell GPU family. Unfortunately, the original post did not offer any direct confirmation of the GPU names.

In the previous Ampere series, NVIDIA introduced the GA103 GPU model as a compromise between enthusiast-level and upper mid-range solutions, usually bearing the X04 codename. However, with the upcoming RTX 40 series, codenamed “Ada Lovelace,” the AD103 GPU will replace the X04, making it the second GPU to debut in this generation.

NVIDIA has confirmed that their next-generation consumer architecture is set for a 2025 release. Planning the complete lineup well in advance of the tape-out phase is crucial. Notably, kopite7kimi accurately disclosed the entire Ampere GPU series in advance, lending credibility to their information. Furthermore, this leaker has hinted that NVIDIA may reintroduce 512-bit GPUs for the upcoming consumer GPU series, although the specific model incorporating such a wide memory bus has yet to be confirmed.

The NVIDIA mainstream (RTX) GPU lineup is as follows:

– Ampere (2020)

– Ada (2022)

– Ada-Next/Blackwell? (2025)

We extend our thanks to kopite7kimi for sharing these details and RubyRapids for the tip!