Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000: New GPU Die Lineup Leaked

Much anticipated, the next generation of Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards is expected to push the boundaries of performance. However, there is an interesting twist in Nvidia’s plans for its next-gen GPUs. It appears that the company may not be producing a true successor to its AD104 GPU die which currently powers the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti models.

Even though the release date for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series is still a few years away, Nvidia has already confirmed its focus on developing the next-gen GPUs. This early announcement has led to potential details about the RTX 50 series being revealed well in advance.

According to a reputable leaker, kopite7kimi, the GPU die lineup for the Nvidia RTX 5000 series is as follows:

RTX 5000 GPU dies:

– GMB202

– GMB203

– AD104

– GMB205

– GMB206

– GMB207

RTX 4000 GPU dies:

– AD102

– AD103

– AD106

– AD107

These details were part of a conversation with Videocardz, prompted by a thread on Chiphell discussing the replacement of the X04 die with a new X05 die.

It is unclear why Nvidia has chosen this approach, or how it will affect the configuration of graphics cards using these dies. However, it is likely that the successors to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti will be powered by the new GMB205 GPU.

Usually, a higher number indicates a smaller and less powerful die, but it is uncertain if the change from 4 to 5 indicates a significant difference in performance. Nevertheless, there are high expectations for the RTX 5000 series with anticipated upgrades.

While waiting for the new release, it is worth exploring our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 review to understand the current performance capabilities of graphics cards. Additionally, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX should not be overlooked, as it is a worthy competitor to Nvidia’s flagship models.