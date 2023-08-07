CityLife

ZOTAC RTX 4080 Demand Reveals Desire for Cheaper GPUs

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
The high-end GPU market experiences regular price drops, but these discounts are often short-lived. Recently, the RTX 4080 received a price cut, dipping below the $1000 mark. However, a similar price drop for the MSI GAMING X TRIO model was promptly followed by a price increase.

Reports stated that B&H Photo Video briefly offered ZOTAC’s RTX 4080 for $999, and the card quickly sold out. This made it the most affordable RTX 4080 available in the US, but it is no longer available at that price.

The overwhelming demand for the RTX 4080 at the reduced price demonstrates that there is a significant market for more affordable options. Buyers now consider anything above $1100 as not a great deal, given that the card was previously offered below $1000.

Despite the demand and potential for increased sales, NVIDIA has been hesitant to lower the price from the $1199 MSRP, and board partners have not been motivated to offer better deals either. The sporadic price cuts that occur only involve a limited number of GPUs and do not have a significant impact on the market.

In contrast, AMD’s RX 7900 XTX, a direct competitor to the RTX 4080, has consistently decreased in price and reached as low as $799 at one point. However, the price for AMD’s GPU has also increased again. While AMD’s card boasts 24GB of memory and the full GPU, the RTX card offers advantages such as lower power consumption and support for third-generation upscaling technology (DLSS3). AMD struggles even to provide an update on their FSR3 technology.

