NVIDIA Introduces New Ada Lovelace-Based RTX-Series Professional Graphics Cards

NVIDIA has unveiled new Ada Lovelace-based RTX-series professional graphics cards designed for demanding graphics and artificial intelligence workloads. The new lineup includes the RTX 4000 20GB, RTX 4500, RTX 5000, and the datacenter-bound L40S.

The RTX 4000 20GB is powered by the AD104 graphics processor with 6,144 CUDA cores, promising a peak performance of 26.7 FP32 TFLOPS. It features a full-height PCB and a single-slot cooling system. The MSRP for the RTX 4000 20GB is $1,250, and it is set to release in September.

The more powerful RTX 4500 utilizes the AD104 GPU with 7,680 CUDA cores, delivering a compute performance of up to 39.6 FP32 TFLOPS. It employs a dual-slot cooling system and will be available for $2,250 in October.

The RTX 5000 professional graphics card utilizes the AD102 graphics processor with 12,800 CUDA cores for a compute performance of 65.3 FP32 TFLOPS. It is priced at $4,000, significantly lower than the flagship RTX 6000 Ada product.

The new ProViz graphics cards will be integrated into workstation lineups from companies like Boxx, Dell, HP, Lambda, and Lenovo. They will also be available for purchase from select graphics card makers and major resellers.

In addition to the professional graphics cards, NVIDIA is also launching the L40S Ada datacenter card. It features the AD102 graphics processor with 18,176 active CUDA cores, delivering a staggering 91.6 FP32 TFLOPS performance. The L40S Ada is initially intended for NVIDIA’s OVX servers, but other AI and VDI infrastructure makers may adopt the card.

Overall, these new graphics cards cater to professionals in various industries and offer high-performance capabilities for demanding workloads.