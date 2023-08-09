The Future of AI: Nvidia’s Gamble Pays Off

During a keynote at SIGGRAPH in Los Angeles, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang revealed that the company’s decision in 2018 to embrace AI-powered image processing has paid off enormously and will continue to shape the future of the industry. Huang stated that this pivotal moment was when they chose to incorporate ray tracing and intelligent upscaling – RTX and DLSS, respectively – into their hardware.

Huang explained that rasterization, the traditional method of rendering a 3D scene, was reaching its limits. As a result, Nvidia embarked on a mission to reinvent the hardware, software, and algorithms, combining AI technology with CG and GPU development. This move turned out to be a great success, leading to the creation of an architecture that not only enabled ray-tracing and DLSS but also became highly sought-after by the machine learning community.

The demand for computing resources to train and run larger generative models drove Nvidia to develop specialized systems like the H100, designed to handle these operations at scale. As a result, Nvidia saw tremendous growth in server and workstation sales.

However, Huang believes that this is just the beginning. In his vision of the future, natural language interfaces powered by AI will become the new programming language, with industries ranging from visual effects to manufacturing adopting this technology extensively. Huang envisions software-defined factories operated by robotic systems and the production of robotic vehicles by robotic means.

While some may perceive Huang’s outlook as biased towards Nvidia’s interests, the incorporation of AI and natural language interfaces is a plausible development that will require significant investment in computing resources. As Huang presented Nvidia’s GH200, a datacenter-dedicated AI development hardware, he demonstrated its capabilities by showcasing its assembly into a full exaflop of ML-specialty computing power.

Despite the rose-tinted view presented, Huang’s message resonates – investing in last-generation computing resources becomes increasingly impractical when newer, AI-centric solutions like the GH200 offer cost and power efficiency advantages. This new era of AI-dominated industries will demand the adoption of technologies like Nvidia’s to stay competitive and innovative.