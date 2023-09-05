Nucleus Software Partners with Mahindra Rural Housing Finance for Digital Lending Operations

Shares of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd rose by 4 percent after the announcement of their partnership with Mahindra Rural Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. The partnership aims to enhance digital lending operations through the implementation of Nucleus Software’s FinnOne Neo platform.

FinnOne Neo is a next-generation digital lending platform that enables paperless operations, ranging from loan disbursement to servicing. It also offers robust and automated credit decisioning for intelligent risk management. With this platform, Mahindra Rural Housing Finance can streamline and automate various processes, such as customer acquisition, loan management, and servicing, to provide hyper-personalized and secure services to its customers.

Nucleus Software completed the implementation of FinnOne Neo for Mahindra Rural Housing Finance in under a year, ensuring zero disruptions to the business. The partnership aims to achieve ease of use, scalability, security, and sustainability throughout the digital transformation journey of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance.

In response to the partnership, Parag Bhise, the CEO of Nucleus Software Exports, expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration, highlighting the focus on ease of use, scalability, security, and sustainability. Shantanu Rege, the MD and CEO of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance, also expressed confidence in FinnOne Neo’s ability to optimize operational efficiencies and regulatory excellence.

The partnership between Nucleus Software and Mahindra Rural Housing Finance has had a positive impact on the former’s stock, with a 4.1 percent increase in its value. Nucleus Software serves over 200 financial institutions across 50 countries, providing solutions for retail and corporate lending, cash management, mobile and internet banking. Their products facilitate over 26 million transactions per day, managing more than $500 billion of loans.

