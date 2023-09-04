Canva Introduces Plugin on ChatGPT to Enhance Design Capabilities

Canva, the popular design platform, has recently integrated its features with artificial intelligence (AI) on its platform. Adding to its lineup of AI tools, Canva has introduced a plugin on ChatGPT that allows users to easily create designs, tables, graphics, and pictures. This new plugin not only offers images but also short videos for reels, adding to the platform’s versatility.

Currently available exclusively on ChatGPT Plus, the paid version of the chatbot, users can select from a variety of templates such as posters and flyers. ChatGPT will then generate a custom template based on the provided text, eliminating the need for manual design work.

Once the image is imported from Canva to the platform, users can easily customize it with the right prompts. Additionally, users can redirect to the Canva app for further image editing. Unlike other text-to-image generators, this plugin utilizes Canva’s templates to quickly create the desired design.

Earlier this year, Canva announced a slew of AI updates aimed at expediting the design process. These updates included features like Text to Image, Magic Eraser (which removes unwanted objects from images using AI), Magic Edit and Translate (transforming designs into different languages), and Beat Sync (synchronizing music seamlessly with video content). With the integration of AI capabilities and user-friendly features, Canva aims to streamline the creative process and facilitate the creation of professional-quality designs.

By introducing the Canva plugin on ChatGPT, Canva has simplified the design process, making it faster and more efficient. This development takes graphic design to a new level by allowing swift creation of professional designs. While some users were already combining Canva with ChatGPT through unofficial integrations, this update now offers an official and direct link between the two platforms.

Furthermore, the Canva plugin on ChatGPT hints at the potential next step for OpenAI, the developers of ChatGPT. It suggests that OpenAI may be working towards making GPT-4 multimodal, which would be a significant advancement for the company.

