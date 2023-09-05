Railway Age’s September 2023 Issue: A Focus on Technology and Innovations

The September 2023 issue of Railway Age is now available digitally, showcasing the latest advancements in technology within the railway industry. The issue covers a wide range of topics, from locomotives and communication systems to maintenance and IT.

One of the featured stories in this issue highlights the need for cleaner diesel locomotives. The article emphasizes the importance of making diesel locomotives more environmentally friendly while acknowledging that they will remain a significant part of the industry for the foreseeable future.

Another article discusses the IT systems implemented at BNSF’s Argentine Yard, which have greatly improved operational efficiency and benefited customers. The advancements in technology have allowed for smoother operations and better service quality.

The CSX playbook is also explored in-depth, emphasizing the importance of teamwork in running a scheduled railroad. The article emphasizes the need for a collaborative approach to meet customer demands while ensuring safety and maintaining infrastructure.

Cyber defense and preparedness are essential aspects of the railway industry in the digital age. Two experts in the field discuss the significance of committing resources to asset and litigation preparation to protect against cyber threats.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is another key topic covered in the issue. The article highlights the potential applications of AI in train control and traffic management, offering increased safety and business benefits.

Additionally, the issue addresses topics such as mitigating the risk of failure in railway systems, the development of electromagnetic acoustic transducer (EMAT) nondestructive evaluation technology, and the benefits of zMAX® application on locomotives.

The issue also includes the Product and Innovations Showcase 2023, featuring top suppliers in the railway industry. The Showcase serves as a platform for suppliers to connect with customers and present innovative solutions.

Railway Age’s September 2023 issue provides a comprehensive overview of the latest technological advancements and innovations within the railway industry. With a focus on improving efficiency, safety, and environmental impact, the articles shed light on the industry’s ongoing efforts to adapt and innovate.

Sources:

– Railway Age (September 2023 Issue)