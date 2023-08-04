Baldur’s Gate 3’s Full Nudity Surprises Players

Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, has stirred up controversy with its full nudity feature, catching many unsuspecting players off guard. At the beginning of the game, a warning prompt appears, giving players the option to turn off nudity. However, even with nudity turned on, players are in for a surprise. The game offers deep character customization, including the ability to choose different types of genitals. The character creation screen has a “hide clothes” button, causing some players to be taken aback.

In most games, clicking the “hide clothes” button would typically reveal the character wearing underwear. However, in Baldur’s Gate 3, this option removes all clothes, including the underwear, allowing players to see their characters completely nude. Even well-known streamers have been caught off guard by this feature. Shroud, a popular first-person shooter streamer, and MissMikkaa, known for beating Elden Ring with a dance pad, were both surprised when they discovered that “hide clothes” actually hides all of their character’s clothing.

Baldur’s Gate 3 provides a wide range of options for male genital customization, which streamer sodapoppin found to be astonishing. Some streamers quickly hide their character’s clothes to avoid violating nudity guidelines on platforms like Twitch. However, Twitch’s rules state that showing nudity in video games is acceptable as long as it is not the main focus and only necessary for game progression. This means that character creation is generally permitted, although it is advisable not to linger too long on explicit content when streaming and to label the stream as intended for mature audiences.

It is no surprise that Baldur’s Gate 3 has garnered attention for its provocative content. The game gained notoriety prior to its release due to a teaser of a bear sex scene. In addition, senior writer John Corcoran mentioned that there are even more explicit scenes to come. Nonetheless, IGN’s review of Baldur’s Gate 3 thus far has been positive, with praise for the game’s graphics and design.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available on PC, and a console release is planned for a later date. For more information, players can refer to the character building guide and the guide on races and subraces in Baldur’s Gate 3.